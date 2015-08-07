Blessthefall reveal Walk On Water lyric video

Blessthefall have released a video for their track Walk On Water.

It’s from fourth album To Those Left Behind which is set for release on September 18 via Fearless Records.

Frontman Beau Bokan called the follow-up to 2013’s Hollow Bodies as a “giant fucking leap forward.” adding: “We’re constantly trying to outdo ourselves. We’re at our absolute best as musicians and songwriters. We’re looking forward to seeing where this album will take us.”

It’s now available to pre-order with those buying early getting instant access to Walk On Water and Up In Flames.