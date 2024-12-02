Bagpipe metal?! It happened this weekend, when Bleed From Within debuted unreleased song In Place Of Your Halo live!

Bleed From Within have live-debuted an unreleased song.

The Scottish metal mavens busted out a new track called In Place Of Your Halo during a short Irish tour this weekend. According to vocalist Scott Kennedy, the debut precedes the song’s official release, set to happen before the band start touring Europe with Slipknot this week.

After Kennedy introduces In Place…, the track hits with four minutes of Bleed From Within’s signature, fast-paced metal. It ends on a curveball, however, wrapping up with a breakdown underlined by atmospheric bagpipe music. Have a listen below.

The live debut occurs at a busy time for Bleed From Within. Earlier this month, they were announced as part of the bill for the UK’s near-100,000-capacity Download festival in 2025. Then, on November 25, they announced the Zenith tour, a headlining European tour for next year that will feature their biggest UK gigs to date.

The band have released one other new song this year, the standalone single Hands Of Sin. It was their first piece of newly recorded music since sixth album Shrine dropped in 2022.

Bleed From Within’s European trek supporting Slipknot starts on Thursday, December 5, in Amsterdam and will finish with two London dates on December 20 and 21. The headlining nu metal giants will be touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark self-titled debut album. See dates and details below.

Last month, Metal Hammer journalist Joe Daly attended Slipknot’s headlining set at Aftershock festival in San Bernardino, California, and awarded it a full five stars. He wrote in his review, “This wasn’t just another headlining set – it was a primal, neck-snapping ritual of chaos and catharsis, delivered with the precision and fury of a band that still knows exactly how to ignite the fires of hell.”

Bleed From Within - In Place Of Your Halo LIVE DEBUT @Limelight, Belfast 30/11/2024 - YouTube Watch On

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK