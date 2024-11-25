"This is the tour we've been working towards." British metalcore crushers Bleed From Within announce 2025 European tour, including their biggest UK headline shows ever

Scotland's greatest metalcore export Bleed From Within are heading out on tour across Europe in 2025, and it'll be a historic run of shows that will include their biggest UK headliners ever. Joining the five-piece will be two more faves from the metalcore scene, Minneapolis's After The Burial and Boston's Great American Ghost.
"This is the tour we've been working towards for the last three years," say Bleed From Within. "The culmination of all our efforts. We've been the opening band in a lot of these rooms so finally making the step to headliner is something that we do not take lightly. We can not wait to bring our new headline set to some of our favourite venues in the world, alongside new music and our biggest touring production to date! To top things off, we have After The Burial and Great American Ghost joining us. We first toured with ATB in 2011 and have stayed friends ever since. We met Great American Ghost in 2024 and got on so well that we knew we had to bring them over to Europe. Having this package, on these stages, with our new album on the horizon is a dream combination. We'll see you out there."
A new Bleed From Within album is expected in 2025. Their most recent full-length, 2022's Shrine was released to positive reviews. See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday November 29 via bleedfromwithin.com
Bleed From Within Europe and UK tour dates 2025
Sep 10: BE, Antwerp - Zappa
Sep 11: DE, Cologne - Live Music Hall
Sep 12: DE, Hamburg - Docks
Sep 13: DE, Berlin - Kesselhaus
Sep 14: PL, Warsaw - Progresja
Sep 16: FI, Helsinki - Tavastia
Sep 17: FI, Tampere - Olympia-Kortteli
Sep 19: SE, Stockholm - Klubben Fryshuset
Sep 20: SE, Gothenburg - Pustervik
Sep 21: NO, Oslo - Vulkan Arena
Sep 22: DK, Copenhagen - Amager Bio
Sep 24: CZ, Prague - Meet Factory
Sep 25: HU, Budapest - Barba Negra
Sep 26: AT, Vienna - SIMM City
Sep 27: DE, Munich - Backstage
Sep 28: CH, Zürich - Kompex 457
Sep 30: FR, Villeurbanne - CCO La Rayonne
Oct 1: FR, Toulouse - La Cabane
Oct 3: PT, Lisbon - LAV - Lisboa Ao Vivo
Oct 4: ES, Madrid - Salva Mon Live
Oct 5: ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2
Oct 7: FR, Paris - Bataclan
Oct 8: NL, Tilburg - 013 Poppodium
Oct 10: UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Oct 11: UK, Manchester - O2 Ritz
Oct 12: UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands