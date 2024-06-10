Start the week by scrunching your face to new Bleed From Within single Hands Of Sin

Scottish metal juggernauts Bleed From Within have released a new single called Hands Of Sin.

The gnarly-sounding track was unveiled today (June 10), accompanied by a music video directed by Zak Pinchin.

Drummer Ali Richardson comments: “Hands Of Sin marks a new chapter for Bleed From Within.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard on this material and pushed ourselves as songwriters. The result is one of the best songs we’ve ever written and we’re incredibly proud to share it with the world.

“Can not wait to play this on the festivals stages this summer. Play it loud!”

Hands Of Sin is the band’s first new music of 2024, though they released three songs late last year – The Will To Resist, Overthrone and Chemical Carnival – as part of the deluxe edition of latest album Shrine.

As well as releasing material, Bleed From Within are busy on the road. They’re currently playing the European festival circuit, with appearances scheduled for Download (UK), Graspop (Belgium), Hellfest (France) and more.

The band will then tour the continent with Slipknot as part of the nu metal legends’ 25th anniversary celebrations.

See the full list of those dates and get tickets below.

Bleed From Within formed in 2005 and have thus far released six albums: Humanity (2009), Empire (2010), Uprising (2013), Era (2018), Fracture (2020) and Shrine (2022).

The band’s breakthrough single, The End Of All We Know, was released in 2020 and has amassed upwards of 30 million Spotify streams.

They’ve since toured North America and Europe with the likes of Trivium, August Burns Red, Orbit Culture and more.

It’s unknown at time of writing whether Hands Of Sin is a standalone single or will appear on a seventh, as-yet-unannounced album from the band.

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.