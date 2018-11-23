Blanket premiere cover of Deftones Knife Prty with Prog

Prog Award-nominated Blackpool post rockers Blanket have premiered an in studio video of their cover of Deftones Knife Prty with Prog. You can watch it below.

The track is taken from the band's new three-track digital EP, which is released today. It also features an acoustic rendition of their song Sky Filled With Ghosts, and an additional cover of Radiohead’s No Surprises.



"White Pony by Deftones is a seminal album and was released at a time where there was a sea of 'Nu Metal' bands cluttering the airways," Blanket guitarist Simon Morgan told Prog. "This band always stood out away from that crowd, taking in influences from shoegaze, experimental and dream pop, amongst others. I love that idea of the synthesis of different styles to come up with something wholly new, which is something we strive to achieve ourselves. We listened to this album to death for a whole year when it was released. Deftones are a band that have always put out fresh and innovative music and have kept doing so even through tragedy. As a nod of appreciation for their awesome output we decided to record a cover of Knife Prty from that album. Our version was tracked in one day with the marvellous Sam Bloor at Lower Lane Studios in Stoke, with additional production and electronic elements put together by us prior to this. It was quite a tight time-frame but we managed to experiment somewhat in the middle section. We didn't want to set out to do a straight up cover of this song and hope people dig our version”

Blanket will support Zeal & Ardor on their forthcoming Stranger Fruit tour. They will play:

Bristol The Fleece - November 30

Brighton The Haunt - December 1

London Electric Ballroom - 2

Birmingham O2 Institute 2 - 4

Manchester Gorilla - 5

Leeds Church - 6

Glasgow King Tuts - 7