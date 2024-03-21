Blackpool post-rockers Blanket return with third album Ceremonia

Blackpool-based post-rock quartet Blanket have announced that they will release their highly anticipated third album Ceremonia through Church Road Records on March 22.

Ceremonia is the band's third full-length album, and first for new label Church Road Records. It's the follow-up to 2021's Modern Escapism. You can listen to the title track and first single below.

“We were trying to capture an excitable vibe in the room with the four of us jamming, in the past when writing in studios and on laptops it can all change once we're playing those tracks live, so we wanted to capture that," explains vocalist and guitarist Bobby Pook. "We wanted to capture the music we loved as kids like britpop etc and make it heavier."

"A new method for us going into this album at Motor Museum Studios, Liverpool (Al Groves, BMTH, Elvis Costello, Ian Broudie) was to track the album song by song. This gave us the ability to really mess with tones and vibes to suit each track instead of having a record which all sounds the same. The feeling we wanted to capture is an indie rock band loud in a room, which I think comes across well in Ceremonia.

"Lyrically the content on Ceremonia really ranges from tracks like Nuclear Boy Scout which is about a kid in America that made his own nuclear reactor in his Mums back garden, to tracks like Porcelain and Sea Of Bliss which are more focussed on a feeling or emotion. To be honest I'm really proud of what I wrote for this album and lyrically it has one-upped Modern Escapism for sure."

Blanket will launch Ceremonia with a show at Blackpool's Bootleg Social on March 23 and you can see additional UK dates below.

Blanket: Ceremonia

1. Nuclear Boy Scout

2. Ceremonia

3. Porcelain

4. Kaleidoscope

5. Sea Of Bliss (reprise) 6. Loom

7. The Lucky Ones

8. A Sea Of Bliss

9. Euphoria

10. Final Call

Mar 23: UK Blackpool Bootleg Social #

Apr 14: UK Portsmouth Takedown Festival

May 17: UK London Desertfest

May 16: UK Wales Kingsfest

Jul 6: UK Bolton Right To Roam Festival

# Album Release Show