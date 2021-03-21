Blackmore's Night release eco-friendly video for Sarah Brightman's Second Element

Blackmore's Night have released a video for Second Element, taken from their recent album Nature's Light.

Second Element was first performed by English singer Sarah Brightman on her 1993 album Dive, a collection of songs whose unifying theme was water and the ocean.

"We've been big fans of Sarah Brightman for many years," says Candice Night. "And her work with Frank [Dive producer and The Second Element co-writer Frank Peterson] is just incredible. When we heard the song on an album that she had done many years ago, we just instantly fell in love with it.

"There were two versions of it that she recorded. One, she does as more of a love song. And this other one, it's really still a love song, but it's a love song to the element of water, and how water is the source of our lives. And how traveling through rivers and springing up life everywhere it goes. And it was just such a fascinating concept."

She continues, “We thought that it would be a perfect home to do a song that was so entwined with our theory of Nature's Light and the element of water. And that what the song wound up being, the Second Element, which was the water element and so vital and magical to us and to the world around us."

The songs features a series of solos from Ritchie Blackmore featuring that unmistakable Strat tone, while the video features Night and Blackmore, plus pleasing footage of rolling surf, birds in flight, babbling brooks, sunsets, flowers opening in slow motion, pampas grass swaying gently in the breeze, and so on.

Nature's Light is out now.