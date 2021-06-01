Blackberry Smoke announce 2022 European tour dates

Georgia's finest Blackberry Smoke have announced a European tour for Spring 2022. The 22-date tour kicks off in Barcelona, Spain, on February 3, and climaxes in London just over a month later on March 6. Support on all dates comes from Nashville country rockers The Steel Woods, and tickets go on general sale at 9am local time this Friday June 4. Full dates below.

Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr says, "We have been away too long, home too long, and it is past time to get back to the UK and Europe for some rock'n'roll shows with all of our brothers, sisters, friends and family there. We hope we see everyone out for these amazing shows!"

It'll be the first time the band have set foot on UK soil since they placed with Tedeschi Trucks Band at Wembley Arena in February 2020, a few weeks before lockdown.

The news comes in the wake of the release of the band's latest studio album, You Hear Georgia, which came out on Friday. On the same day, the band released a video for foot-to-the-floor rocker All Over the Road from the album.

You Hear Georgia is out now.

Blackberry Smoke European Tour 2022

Feb 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 04: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Feb 06: Zurich Kaufleuten Festsaal, Switzerland

Feb 07: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 10: Cologne Karlswerk Victoria, Germany

Feb 11: Stuttgart Lka Longhorn, Germany

Feb 12: Vienna Flex, Austria

Feb 14: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 16: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 18: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Feb 19: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 20: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 22: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg Ronda, Netherlands

Feb 23: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

Feb 25: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, England

Feb 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, Scotland

Mar 02: Belfast Telegraph Building, Northern Ireland

Mar 03: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 04: Manchester Academy, England

Mar 06: London Roundhouse, England