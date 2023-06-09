Listen to Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo join forces to cover Sisters Of Mercy classic Temple Of Love

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo have collaborated on a cover Sisters Of Mercy classic Temple Of Love.

The release of the single, originally released by Andrew Eldritch's band in 1983, when it peaked at number 3 in the UK charts, comes ahead of the two neo-goth artists teaming up for a co-headlining tour of North America in September/October.

Speaking about the collaboration, Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack says: “I first discovered Sisters of Mercy in my freshman year of high school. I had a poster of AFI from The Art Of Drowning era and Davey [Havok] was wearing a SOM shirt, and so, as was often the case back then, I went on the hunt to find the music that had inspired my favorite musicians. The very first song I heard by SOM was the ’92 version of Temple of Love and I became obsessed with their entire catalog.

We’ve talked about doing a BVB version of this song for years and when given the opportunity to collaborate with fellow SOM fan and goth-rock icon VV, it seems liked the perfect situation. We are thrilled with how it turned out and hope that anyone who’s familiar with the track enjoys our spin on it and those who have never heard the original enjoy it and maybe this will lead them down the path to the greatness that is SOM like that poster of AFI did for me when I was a kid.”

Listen to the cover below:

The BVB/VV co-headline tour will call at:



Sep 10 Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

Sep 11 Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

Sep 12 Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL

Sep 14 House of Blues, Myrtle Beach, SC

Sep 15 Rams Head Live!, Baltimore, MD

Sep 16 The Rapids Theater, Niagara Falls, NY

Sep 17 HISTORY, Toronto, Canada

Sep 19 MTELUS, Montreal, Canada

Sep 20 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH

Sep 22 Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford, CT

Sep 23 Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Sep 24 The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

Sep 25 The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Sep 27 GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 28 Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary, IN

Sep 29 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH

Sep 30 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN



Oct 01 The Factory, Chesterfield, MO

Oct 03 ACL Live, Austin, TX

Oct 05 Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, OK

Oct 06 Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha, NE

Oct 07 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

Oct 09 Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, Canada

Oct 11 Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton, Canada

Oct 12 Grey Eagle Event Centre, Calgary, Canada

Oct 14 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, Canada

Oct 15The Podium, Spokane, WA

Oct 16 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

Oct 18 Revolution Concert House, Garden City, ID

Oct 19 Hard Rock Live, Wheatland, CA

Oct 20 Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA