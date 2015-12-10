Black Stone Cherry tease Kentucky

Black Stone Cherry have released a teaser video for their fifth album, which they’ve revealed is called Kentucky.

They previously announced they had signed with Mascot Label Group and that they were holed up in Barrick Recording Studio in Glasgow, Kentucky, to work on the follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain.

They’ve named the record Kentucky after their home state and say it will be released in the spring of 2016.

Snippets of some of the tracks being recorded can be heard in the five-minute teaser, which features candid footage of the studio sessions.

Guitarist Ben Wells previously told fans to expect a “back-to-roots” sound on the album. He added: “We’re beyond ready to get new music to your ears. We’re recording in our hometown with the same engineer we recorded our first album with, so needless to say, that mojo will be back in action and the riffs will tear you up.”

Black Stone Cherry head out on a European tour in January, which starts with their stint on the Carnival Of Madness UK leg.

BLACK STONE CHERRY EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK

Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Feb 04: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 09: Paris Cabaret Savage, France

Feb 11: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 12: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 15: Trezzo Sull’adda Mi Live Club, Italy

Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brewery, Austria

Feb 17: Friesenegg Posthof, Austria

Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Berlin Postbahnof, Germany

Feb 21: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Feb 23: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Feb 24: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Feb 27: Tampere Klubi Tampere, Finland

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland