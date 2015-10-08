Black Stone Cherry at work on 5th record

Black Stone Cherry have confirmed they’re recording their fifth album.

The rockers are holed up in Barrick Recording Studio in Glasgow, Kentucky, to work on the follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain. They’ve signed a deal with Mascot Label Group for the release, due next year.

Guitarist Ben Wells says: “We are proud to announce we’ve partnered with the Mascot Label Group. Their eclectic roster speaks for itself and we are excited to see how BSC can fit into their mixture of great talent.

“From the employees to the owner of the label, we feel we’re amongst a great team and can’t wait to start a new cycle with everyone involved.”

Wells says fans should expect a “back-to-roots” sound on the album. He adds: “We’re beyond ready to get new music to your ears. We’re recording in our hometown with the same engineer we recorded our first album with, so needless to say, that mojo will be back in action and the riffs will tear you up. See you all on tour with a whole new BSC very soon.”

They’ll release live DVD Thank You: Livin’ Live on October 30.