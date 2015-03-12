Black Stone Cherry line up summer dates

Black Stone Cherry have announced four summer dates in the UK and Ireland.

The rockers will play in Glasgow, Cork, Dublin and Belfast in June, around their June 12 headlining appearance on the second stage at Download festival.

Tickets for the four new shows go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Friday, March 13) via TicketMaster.

Black Stone Cherry last year released their fourth album, Magic Mountain.

Jun 11: Glasgow Garage

Jun 15: Cork Pavilion

Jun 16: Dublin O2 Academy

Jun 17: Belfast Ulster Hall