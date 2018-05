Black Stone Cherry launch Southern Fried Friday Night lyric video

Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for Southern Fried Friday Night , one of the highlights of their sixth studio album Family Tree. The album, which was released last month, scored the band their third UK Top 10 chart placing.

"We wrote Southern Fried Friday Night with a friend of ours who plays drums for a country artist, Jason Aldean," says frontman Chris Robertson. "His name's Rich Redmond. We wrote the song several years ago, and it was different then, and we reimagined it when we were in the studio.

"That slinky guitar part that carries the verse was a last minute thing. I just kinda happened. We hit record, and when the verse came in I ended up playing that instead of the original part."

Black Stone Cherry are currently on tour in the US, and return to Europe in early June for a series of festival shows. Full dates below.

May 02: Huntsville Von Braun, AL, US

May 03: Mobil Saenger Theatre Mobil, AL, US

May 04: Houston Scout Bar, TX, US

May 05: Dallas Trees, TX, US

May 07: Fort Smith, Templelive, AR, US

May 08: Kansas City Madrid Theatre, MO, US

May 10: Sauget Pop's, IL, US

May 11: Lincoln The Bourbon Theatre, NE, US

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion Festival, WI, US

May 14: Belvidere The Apollo Theatre, IL, US

May 16: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI, US

May 17: Flint Machine Shop, MI, US

May 18: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY, US

May 25: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY, US

May 26: Maryville The Shed, TN, US

May 27: Madison Bratfest 2018, WI, US

Jun 02: Mendig Rock Am Ring, DE

Jun 03: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, DE

Jun 05: Limerick Dolans, IE

Jun 06: Dublin Academy, IE

Jun 07: Belfast The Telegraph Building, NI, UK

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Zoetermeer Boerderij, South Holland, NL

Jun 14: Vienna Nova Rock Festival, AT

Jun 16: Budapest Barba Negra Track Open Air, HU

Jun 17: Warsaw Klub Proxima, PL

Jun 18: Warsaw Bazyl, PL

Jun 19: Esch-Sur-Alzett Kulturfabrik, LU

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BE

Jun 22: Hinwil Rock the Ring, CH

Jun 23: Natz Schabs Alpen Flair Festival, IT

Jul 21: Morristown Jamboree in the Hills, OH, US

Jul 27: Trenton Mid-America Music Festival, MO, US

Nov 13: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, DK

Nov 15: Göteborg Pustervik, Västra Götalands Län, SE

Nov 16: Oslo Vulkan Arena, NO

Nov 17: Stockholm Debaser Strand, SE

Nov 20: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZ

Nov 27: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 29: Barcelona Razzmatazz, ES

Nov 30: Madrid But, ES

Dec 01: Bilbao Santana 27, ES

Dec 03: Paris Elysee Monmartre, FR