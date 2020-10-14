Black Stone Cherry announce Live From The Sky streaming event

Black Stone Cherry will celebrate the release of their upcoming album The Human Condition with a special 'Live From The Sky' event to be broadcast on October 30, the day the album hits the stores.

The broadcast will take the form of a live show filmed at the SKyPAC, a performing arts centre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and will see the band play tracks from the new album alongside deep cuts and fan favourites. The show will be broadcast twice: once at 8pm GMT for fans in Europe, and again at 8pm EST for fans in The Americas.

“While this may not be the show we all hoped for, this is where we are!," exclaims frontman Chis Robertson. "We hope you find yourselves feeling right here with us as we wish we were all together. Here’s to what would have been a year’s worth in one show! Let’s Rock!"

Tickets are on sale now, with various bundles and add-ons available to enhance the experience.

Black Stone Cherry self-produced The Human Condition and tracked it at bassist Jon Lawhon’s Monocle Studios, with the sessions wrapping up just days before lockdown measures were imposed.

“There was a real urgency and fear of the unknown during those sessions," says drummer and pianist John Fred Young. "It was a scary time. Every song on this album tells a story of the experiences we all go through – our happiness, our struggles, and how we have to adapt.”

The Human Condition will be released on CD, LP, deluxe CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with a purple vinyl pressing now available to pre-order.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans.

Black Stone Cherry: The Human Condition tracklist

1. Ringin' In My Head

2. Again

3. Push Down & Turn

4. When Angels Learn To Fly

5. Live This Way

6. In Love With The Pain

7. The Chain

8. Ride

9. If My Heart Had Wings

10. Don't Bring Me Down

11. Some Stories

12. Devil In Your Eyes

13. Keep On Keepin' On