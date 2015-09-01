Black Star Riders announce Euro dates

Black Star Riders have announced a winter European tour.

They’ll kick off the run of 22 dates in November – ahead of their scheduled UK and Ireland road trip with Def Leppard and Whitesnake.

The run of shows are in support of second album The Killer Instinct, released earlier this year – an album Classic Rock said cemented Ricky Warwick, Scott Gorham, Damon Johnson, Robbie Crane and Jimmy DeGrasso as “the most re-energised and vital classic rock act on the circuit.”

Tickets go on sale later this week, while support slots will be revealed in due course.

Nov 10: Paris Le Fleche d’Or, France Nov 11: Arles Antrepote, France Nov 12: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain Nov 13: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal Nov 14: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain Nov 15: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain Nov 17: Milan Tunnel Club, Italy Nov 18: Munich Backstage, Germany Nov 19: Pratteln Z7 Club, Switzerland Nov 20: Geneva Arena, Switzerland Nov 21: Essen Turock, Germany Nov 22: Berlin Frannz, Germany Nov 24: Kolding Godset, Denmark Nov 25: Malmoe KB, Sweden Nov 26: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden Nov 27: Borlange Lijan, Sweden Nov 28: Oslo Gjerdrum Kulturhus, Norway Nov 29: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden Dec 01: Frederiksvaerk Gjethuset, Denmark Dec 02: Hannover Capitol, Germany Dec 03: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany Dec 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands