Black Sabbath: Watch trailer for The End Of The End

A trailer for Black Sabbath’s The End Of The End has been released.

The film documents the band’s final show at the Genting Arena in their hometown of Birmingham earlier this year – and will be shown in 1500 cinemas around the world for one night only on September 28.

Along with live footage from the night, The End Of The End will include behind-the-scenes clips showing the build-up to the performance and studio footage of the band playing songs that were not featured in the live set.

Announcing the film’s release, Black Sabbath said: “To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special. It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans who have been incredibly loyal to us through the years.

“We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf.”

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne added: “What a journey we’ve all had. It’s fucking amazing.”

The film was directed by Dick Curruthers, who also worked on Led Zeppelin’s Celebration Day and is being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

To find out where The End Of The End is playing and to buy tickets, visit the event’s official website.

