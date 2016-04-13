Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler wants to write an autobiography

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler says he wants to write an autiobiography before he dies.
When asked what’s left on his non-musical bucket list, the bassist says he wants to leave a memoir for his grandchildren to read when they grow up.
He tells Kill Your Stereo: “I’d like to write a memoir for my grandkids, because by the time they are grown, I’ll be long gone, and I’d like them to learn about me from my own hand rather than hearsay.”
Last month Butler said the music industry has changed so much over the years that nowadays it’s almost impossible for bands to carve out a lifelong career.
Black Sabbath are taking their The End tour to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America. They headline this year’s Download festival at Donington on the weekend of June 10-12.
Black Sabbath The End tour 2016
Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia
Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
Feb 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand
Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany
Jun 11: Download Festival, UK
Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy
Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia
Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden
Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia
Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA
Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC
Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI
Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT
Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR
Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA
Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ