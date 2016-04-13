Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler wants to write an autobiography

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler says he wants to write an autiobiography before he dies.

When asked what’s left on his non-musical bucket list, the bassist says he wants to leave a memoir for his grandchildren to read when they grow up.

He tells Kill Your Stereo: “I’d like to write a memoir for my grandkids, because by the time they are grown, I’ll be long gone, and I’d like them to learn about me from my own hand rather than hearsay.”

Last month Butler said the music industry has changed so much over the years that nowadays it’s almost impossible for bands to carve out a lifelong career.

Black Sabbath are taking their The End tour to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America. They headline this year’s Download festival at Donington on the weekend of June 10-12.

Black Sabbath The End tour 2016

Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Feb 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ