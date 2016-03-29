Geezer Butler praises Mastodon and Royal Blood

Geezer Butler says he’s a fan of Mastodon and Royal Blood – but doesn’t believe they have it in them to fill Black Sabbath’s shoes.

The Sabbath bass player says the music industry is so different to when his own band started their journey that it’s almost impossible for young rock and metal acts to carve out a lifelong career.

And while he loves what Mastodon and Royal Blood are doing, he’s not sure they can ever get as big as Sabbath – who are on the road for the last ever time before calling it a day.

Butler tells Armi Official: “I like Mastodon, but I’m not sure how big they will become. And I like Royal Blood, but I’m not sure they could maintain the longevity required.

“I honestly don’t listen to much of any music these days. I like Mastodon and Royal Blood and Rival Sons. But I have a fairly eclectic taste in music. I even like Coldplay and Bruno Mars, and I still love Billie Holiday and Coltrane and the Beatles.”

And even if the bands he names had it in them to conquer the world, Butler doesn’t think the industry is in the right state to aid their rise.

He adds: “The music industry today is unrecognisable from when we first started. I think it’s harder than ever to break through the success barrier, especially for rock and metal bands.

“It’s very hard to make a good living out of music for new bands, especially with the access to the internet these days, having so many people posting their videos online.

“Downloading songs has made it almost impossible to make money from recordings and live shows. The internet has taken the surprise out of gigs.

“When we first started, if you wanted to see us you had to go to the gig. And if you wanted to hear our music you had to buy the vinyl record or cassette tape. Plus if you were successful, you could get backing from your record label.

“These days what record labels are left are reluctant to gamble on new bands, especially non pop related acts.”

The End tour resumes in Australia next month, with further dates expected to be added.

