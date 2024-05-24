Black Sabbath's Get A Grip: Watch the official upgraded video

Black Sabbath: The unlikely resurrection (Image credit: Future) The untold story of Black Sabbath's unlikely resurrection: Only in the new issue of Classic Rock. Also Jon Bon Jovi, Triumph, Bryan Adams, Praying Mantis, FM, New England, Al Jourgensen, Masters Of Reality, Chris Spedding, Cock Sparrer, Bad Nerves and more. Get yours now.

Black Sabbath have released a high-definition version of the animated video for Get A Grip, originally released as a promo-only single from their Forbidden album in 1995.

The release is part of a new digital-only double A-side single – with Evil Eye from Cross Purposes – released to celebrate the upcoming Anno Domini 1989-1995 box set. The box set focuses on Tony Martin's tenure as Black Sabbath’s singer, an era also celebrated on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out today.

Martin joined Black Sabbath in 1987 and recorded three albums with the band – The Eternal Idol, Headless Cross and Tyr – before Ronnie James Dio returned for 1992's Dehumanizer. Martin then rejoined Tony Iommi & Co. for a second bite at the Black Sabbath cherry, recording Cross Purposes in 1994 and Forbidden the following year.

Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995 doesn't include The Eternal Idol due to licensing issues (it came out on Vertigo, while I.R.S. released the others). The four albums in the set have been remastered, and Forbidden, which was originally produced by Body Count's Ice-T, is the beneficiary of a new mix from Tony Iommi.

“I was never happy with the guitar sound and Cozy [Powell, drummer] was definitely never happy with the drum sound," says Iommi. "So, I thought it would be nice to do it for him in a way. I just felt that, without changing any of the songs, there was an opportunity to go back and bring out some of the sounds and make it more what people would expect Sabbath to sound like."

Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995 will be released as 4CD and 4LP sets on May 31, and includes photos, artwork and liner notes from archivist Hugh Gilmour, a Headless Cross poster, and a replica concert programme from the Headless Cross tour. Full tracklist below.

Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995: LP tracklist

Headless Cross (1989)

Side One

The Gates Of Hell

Headless Cross

Devil & Daughter

When Death Calls

Side Two

Kill In The Spirit World

Call Of The Wild

Black Moon

Nightwing

Tyr (1990)

Side One

Anno Mundi

The Law Maker

Jerusalem

The Sabbath Stones

Side Two

The Battle Of Tyr

Odin’s Court

Valhalla

Feels Good To Me

Heaven In Black

Cross Purposes (1994)

Side One

I Witness

Cross Of Thorns

Psychophobia

Virtual Death

Immaculate Deception

Side Two

Dying For Love

Back To Eden

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Cardinal Sin

Evil Eye

Forbidden (1995)

Side One

The Illusion Of Power – featuring Ice-T

Get A Grip

Can’t Get Close Enough

Shaking Off The Chains

I Won’t Cry For You

Side Two

Guilty As Hell

Sick And Tired

Rusty Angels

Forbidden

Kiss Of Death

Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995 CD tracklist

Headless Cross (1989)

The Gates Of Hell

Headless Cross

Devil & Daughter

When Death Calls

Kill In The Spirit World

Call Of The Wild

Black Moon

Nightwing

Cloak And Dagger (Bonus Track)

Tyr (1990)

Anno Mundi

The Law Maker

Jerusalem

The Sabbath Stones

The Battle Of Tyr

Odin’s Court

Valhalla

Feels Good To Me

Heaven In Black

Cross Purposes (1994)

I Witness

Cross Of Thorns

Psychophobia|

Virtual Death

Immaculate Deception

Dying For Love

Back To Eden

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Cardinal Sin

Evil Eye

What’s The Use (Bonus Track)

Forbidden (1995)

The Illusion Of Power – featuring Ice-T

Get A Grip

Can’t Get Close Enough

Shaking Off The Chains

I Won’t Cry For You

Guilty As Hell

Sick And Tired

Rusty Angels

Forbidden

Kiss Of Death

Loser Gets It All (Bonus Track)