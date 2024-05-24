Black Sabbath's Get A Grip: Watch the official upgraded video

The untold story of Black Sabbath's unlikely resurrection: Only in the new issue of Classic Rock. Also Jon Bon Jovi, Triumph, Bryan Adams, Praying Mantis, FM, New England, Al Jourgensen, Masters Of Reality, Chris Spedding, Cock Sparrer, Bad Nerves and more. Get yours now.
Black Sabbath have released a high-definition version of the animated video for Get A Grip, originally released as a promo-only single from their Forbidden album in 1995.
The release is part of a new digital-only double A-side single – with Evil Eye from Cross Purposes – released to celebrate the upcoming Anno Domini 1989-1995 box set. The box set focuses on Tony Martin's tenure as Black Sabbath’s singer, an era also celebrated on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out today.
Martin joined Black Sabbath in 1987 and recorded three albums with the band – The Eternal Idol, Headless Cross and Tyr – before Ronnie James Dio returned for 1992's Dehumanizer. Martin then rejoined Tony Iommi & Co. for a second bite at the Black Sabbath cherry, recording Cross Purposes in 1994 and Forbidden the following year.
Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995 doesn't include The Eternal Idol due to licensing issues (it came out on Vertigo, while I.R.S. released the others). The four albums in the set have been remastered, and Forbidden, which was originally produced by Body Count's Ice-T, is the beneficiary of a new mix from Tony Iommi.
“I was never happy with the guitar sound and Cozy [Powell, drummer] was definitely never happy with the drum sound," says Iommi. "So, I thought it would be nice to do it for him in a way. I just felt that, without changing any of the songs, there was an opportunity to go back and bring out some of the sounds and make it more what people would expect Sabbath to sound like."
Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995 will be released as 4CD and 4LP sets on May 31, and includes photos, artwork and liner notes from archivist Hugh Gilmour, a Headless Cross poster, and a replica concert programme from the Headless Cross tour. Full tracklist below.
Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995: LP tracklist
Headless Cross (1989)
Side One
The Gates Of Hell
Headless Cross
Devil & Daughter
When Death Calls
Side Two
Kill In The Spirit World
Call Of The Wild
Black Moon
Nightwing
Tyr (1990)
Side One
Anno Mundi
The Law Maker
Jerusalem
The Sabbath Stones
Side Two
The Battle Of Tyr
Odin’s Court
Valhalla
Feels Good To Me
Heaven In Black
Cross Purposes (1994)
Side One
I Witness
Cross Of Thorns
Psychophobia
Virtual Death
Immaculate Deception
Side Two
Dying For Love
Back To Eden
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
Cardinal Sin
Evil Eye
Forbidden (1995)
Side One
The Illusion Of Power – featuring Ice-T
Get A Grip
Can’t Get Close Enough
Shaking Off The Chains
I Won’t Cry For You
Side Two
Guilty As Hell
Sick And Tired
Rusty Angels
Forbidden
Kiss Of Death
Black Sabbath: Anno Domini 1989-1995 CD tracklist
Headless Cross (1989)
The Gates Of Hell
Headless Cross
Devil & Daughter
When Death Calls
Kill In The Spirit World
Call Of The Wild
Black Moon
Nightwing
Cloak And Dagger (Bonus Track)
Tyr (1990)
Anno Mundi
The Law Maker
Jerusalem
The Sabbath Stones
The Battle Of Tyr
Odin’s Court
Valhalla
Feels Good To Me
Heaven In Black
Cross Purposes (1994)
I Witness
Cross Of Thorns
Psychophobia|
Virtual Death
Immaculate Deception
Dying For Love
Back To Eden
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
Cardinal Sin
Evil Eye
What’s The Use (Bonus Track)
Forbidden (1995)
The Illusion Of Power – featuring Ice-T
Get A Grip
Can’t Get Close Enough
Shaking Off The Chains
I Won’t Cry For You
Guilty As Hell
Sick And Tired
Rusty Angels
Forbidden
Kiss Of Death
Loser Gets It All (Bonus Track)