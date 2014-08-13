Black Moth land 8-date UK tour

Black Moth have announced an eight-date UK tour starting in September.
The Leeds doom rockers are hitting the road in support of new album Condemned To Hope, released on September 15. It is available for pre-order now here and on iTunes.
Prog artwork icon Roger Dean created the cover artwork for the album.
Black Moth 2014 UK tour
- Sep 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club 2. Sep 27: Liverpool Kazimier 3. Sep 28: York Duchess 4. Oct 01: London Underworld 5. Oct 02: Birmingham Asylum 2 6. Oct 03: Manchester Roadhouse 7. Oct 05: Glasgow The Attic 8. Oct 06: Sheffield Corporation