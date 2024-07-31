Black metal mavens Tribulation announce Sub Rosa In Æternum album, stick with psych-rock on new single Tainted Skies

Black metal collective Tribulation have announced their next studio album.

Sub Rosa In Æternum will come out on November 1 via Century Media Records.

The band have accompanied the news with the release of second single Tainted Skies. Listen to the new track and watch its music video below.

Guitarist Adam Zaars comments: “The old and the new. Tainted Skies is a fairly straightforward Tribulation song written by Joseph [Tholl, guitars].

“He gives the whole sound his own spin and takes us through murky depths and shadowy skies, from death to new life.”

The track listing of Sub Rosa In Æternum is yet to be released, but the album will feature recent single Saturn Coming Down.

When put out in June, the track revealed that Tribulation were pursuing a more psychedelic sound than their usual goth/black metal ways. The band have also shed their corpse paint, which had long been a key part of their appearance.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sub Rosa In Æternum will be the first Tribulation album since Where The Gloom Becomes Sound in 2021.

It will also be the band’s second studio offering without founding guitarist Jonathan Hultén, following the 2023 EP Hamartia.

Hultén left Tribulation in 2020 to more fully pursue a solo career.

Before the release of Sub Rosa In Æternum, Tribulation will tour North America with progressive metal favourites Opeth. See the full list of announced dates below.

- YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Century Media Records)

Opeth / Tribulation 2024 North American tour:

Oct 11: Milwaukee The Rave / Eagles Club, WI

Oct 12: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

Oct 14: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Oct 15: Montréal L’Olympia, QC

Oct 16: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 18: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Oct 19: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 20: Washington, DC, Warner Theatre

Oct 22: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 23: New Orleans Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Oct 24: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX

Oct 25: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Oct 27: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

Oct 29: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Oct 30: Los Angeles YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 31: San Francisco The Warfield, CA