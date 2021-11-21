Black Friday Bose deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones

Bose headphone discounts are like buses – you wait ages for one and then two come along at once. Yes, folks, to celebrate Black Friday, Amazon has introduced a brace of brilliant Black Friday wireless headphones deals on Bose noise-cancelling cans, slashing $50 off the price of the all-new QuietComfort 45s and a spectacular $179 off the cost of the QuietComfort 35 II .

The name Bose has long been synonymous with audio excellence, and these two sets of wireless headphones are worthy additions to the company canon, offering fantastic sound quality, supreme comfort and a range of next-level features to make your listening experience as satisfying as possible.

Launched to great acclaim in August of this year, the QuietComfort 45 are the natural successors to the QuietComfort 35 II, introducing a number of key improvements on the 2017 cans. However, both sets of headphones are outstanding – making these Amazon Black Friday offers very exciting indeed!

Bose QuietComfort 45: Was $329, now $279 at Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45: Was $329, now $279 at Amazon To celebrate Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $50 less than the usual asking price, meaning you'll pay $279 instead of $329. That's a great deal considering how recently they were launched.For the money you’ll get market-leading noise cancelling, high fidelity audio and 24 hour battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Was $349, now $179 Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Was $349, now $179

There's an even bigger price drop on the still-excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II, Amazon's $170 discount reducing them from $349 to just $179. At just shy of a 50% discount, these are an absolute steal! For the money you get three levels of noise cancelling, Alexa voice control and super quick and secure connection with your device.

Critics loved the Bose QuietComfort 35 II when they were launched in 2017, with What Hi-Fi describing them as “the smartest pair of headphones around at the moment,” and TechRadar hailing their “good sound quality and incredible comfort.” Boasting three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistance and a high-quality microphone system for crystal-clear calls, these over-ear headphones have also been well received by customers, scoring an impressive 4.7 out of five on Amazon.

Of course, nothing gets in the way of progress, and in August of this year Bose replaced the QuietComfort 35 II with the QuietComfort 45, a pair of cans that offer even better noise canceling, longer battery life (24 hours as opposed to 20) and quicker charging – although some Bose fans insist that the older cans sound marginally better!

Ultimately, you won't be disappointed with either set of headphones; indeed, considering how much money you'll be saving, we reckon you'll be one happy listener!