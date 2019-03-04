Black Flag announce first UK tour in 35 years

US punk legends Black Flag have announced they'll be heading to the UK for a string of tour dates in October.

Bandleader Greg Ginn will be joined by touring vocalist Mike Vallely, and the band will be kicking off the tour at London's Electric Ballroom on October 07 before wrapping up at Manchester's Academy 2 on October 13. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Tickets will go on sale on March 06 at 9am and will be available from Black Flag's official site and Eventbrite.

The dates mark the first time Black Flag have played the UK since 1984, after a one-off reunion show at Hevyfest in 2013 was cancelled by organisers in 2013.

The band have reportedly been working on new material since as far back as 2014, though an eighth studio album is still to be officially announced.

Oct 07: London, Electric Ballroom

Oct 08: Birmingham, The Mill

Oct 09: Norwich, The Waterfront

Oct 11: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Oct 12: Cardiff, The Tramshed

Oct 13: Manchester, Academy 2