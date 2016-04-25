Trending

Billy Sherwood and Tony Kaye launch live album

By Prog  

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and former keyboardist Tony Kaye release Live In Japan double album

Billy Sherwood
Billy Sherwood
(Image: © Getty)

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and the band’s former keyboardist Tony Kaye have launched a double live album.

Live In Japan was recorded in the country in 2011 and features material from throughout both artists’ careers.

Sherwood says: “It was very special for us to go to Japan and play these songs. We’re both very excited to now be able to share the experience with everyone.”

The 2CD/DVD release is available direct from Cherry Red Records, with each order bundled with a limited-edition signed postcard.

The DVD features the same tracklist as the album but also includes behind-the-scenes tour clips.

Billy Sherwood & Tony Kaye Live In Japan tracklist

CD1

  1. Confess
  2. Together We Are
  3. Cut The Ties
  4. Time And A Word
  5. I Could
  6. Red Light Ahead
  7. Fireworks
  8. Your Move
  9. Owner Of A Lonely Heart

CD2

  1. I Am Waiting
  2. Tony Kaye solo
  3. The Other Side
  4. Wondrous Stories
  5. Man Over Bored
  6. The More We Live
  7. No Way We Can Lose
  8. Say Goodbye
  9. Roundabout