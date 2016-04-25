Billy Sherwood and Tony Kaye launch live album

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and the band’s former keyboardist Tony Kaye have launched a double live album.

Live In Japan was recorded in the country in 2011 and features material from throughout both artists’ careers.

Sherwood says: “It was very special for us to go to Japan and play these songs. We’re both very excited to now be able to share the experience with everyone.”

The 2CD/DVD release is available direct from Cherry Red Records, with each order bundled with a limited-edition signed postcard.

The DVD features the same tracklist as the album but also includes behind-the-scenes tour clips.

Billy Sherwood & Tony Kaye Live In Japan tracklist

CD1

Confess Together We Are Cut The Ties Time And A Word I Could Red Light Ahead Fireworks Your Move Owner Of A Lonely Heart

CD2