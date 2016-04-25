Billy Sherwood and Tony Kaye launch live album

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and the band’s former keyboardist Tony Kaye have launched a double live album.
Live In Japan was recorded in the country in 2011 and features material from throughout both artists’ careers.
Sherwood says: “It was very special for us to go to Japan and play these songs. We’re both very excited to now be able to share the experience with everyone.”
The 2CD/DVD release is available direct from Cherry Red Records, with each order bundled with a limited-edition signed postcard.
The DVD features the same tracklist as the album but also includes behind-the-scenes tour clips.
Billy Sherwood & Tony Kaye Live In Japan tracklist
CD1
- Confess
- Together We Are
- Cut The Ties
- Time And A Word
- I Could
- Red Light Ahead
- Fireworks
- Your Move
- Owner Of A Lonely Heart
CD2
- I Am Waiting
- Tony Kaye solo
- The Other Side
- Wondrous Stories
- Man Over Bored
- The More We Live
- No Way We Can Lose
- Say Goodbye
- Roundabout