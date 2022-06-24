Bill Nelson's Red Noise celebrated in new six-disc set

Bill Nelson's Red Noise, the art rock outfit Nelson formed following the dissolution of Be-Bop Deluxe at the end of the 1970s are to have their compete recordings released.

Bill Nelson’s Red Noise: Art/Empire/Industry – The Complete Red Noise is a six-CD box set that will be released through Esoteric Recordings on August 26.

Following the release of the album Drastic Plastic in 1978, Nelson disbanded Be-Bop Deluxe and began working with co-producer John Leckie, He formed new wave/art rock outfit Red Noise and released Sound On Sound in 1979.

This boxed set features the complete Red Noise recordings; the original album newly remastered from the original master tapes, along with stunning new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes.

The set also includes an outstanding complete live concert recorded in Leicester in 1979, newly mixed from the original 24-track tapes, a session recorded for BBC Radio One and a further Red Noise studio session from May 1979 plus a bonus CD of Bill Nelson’s home demos. The set also includes video material, including the video for Revolt Into Style and the band’s session for the BBC TV show The Old Grey Whistle Test from February 1979.

Plus an illustrated book with essay by Nelson, a foreword from Steven Wilson, a facsimile tour programme, poster and four postcards.

Pre-order Bill Nelson’s Red Noise: Art/Empire/Industry – The Complete Red Noise.