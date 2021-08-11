Bill Bruford's entire solo back catalogue available on digital for the first time

Former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford has announced that his solo, Bruford band and Earthworks albums are now available on digital and streaming platforms for the very first time.

These include releases from his first band, the eponymously-named Bruford (1977-80), two studio albums recorded with Patrick Moraz, and albums recorded with his jazz outfit Earthworks.

"If you like to consume your music interests digitally, and have a moment to check out all things Bruford, or maybe take a listen to my solo and collaboration albums, or Earthworks’ albums for the first time, then, in all sincerity, it’s a pleasure to know my entire catalogue can now be downloaded and streamed," says Bruford.

Bruford has personally curated a re-release series of all his albums in physical formats through the Cherry Red label, including the giant Earthworks Complete box set, but these are now available digitally.

Although now retired from recording and performing live, Bruford is currently working on a career-spanning Anthology for release in 2022.