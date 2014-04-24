Bigelf headline charity festival

Bigelf, Mostly Autumn, NoSound and The Enid have been named as headliners for a cancer charity festival sponsored by Prog.

Resonance takes place at The Bedford, Balham, London from July 31 until August 3 and also features Robert Webb, Lifesigns, John Mitchell, Henry Fool, Anglagard and many others.

The action takes place across three stages, with the Thursday and Friday being evening-only events, while the Saturday and Sunday are all-day extravaganzas.

Organiser Mike Morton of The Gift, who will also perform, says: “Resonance will raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support and also bring music without boundaries to young and old.

“From prog to electronica, metal to medieval minstrelry, many sonic jewels lie just outside the musical mainstream. Resonance will give them a platform – and donate all its profits to the charity.

“Enrich your ears whilst enriching others’ lives. Let your passion resonate throughout South London this summer.”

Morton and bandmate David Lloyd conceived the idea after they both lost family members to cancer. Morton says: “Resonance is partly a tribute to lost love ones – but it’s also a serious attempt to raise significant funds for charity. MacMillan are a wonderful organisation who help sufferers to live in dignity and with love. They are thoroughly behind the event.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Resonance lineup

Thursday, July 31

Mostly Autumn

Robert Webb

Kalamus

Friday, August 1

NoSound

Lifesigns

John Mitchell

Saturday, August 2

The Enid

Henry Fool

Anna Phoebe

The Tirith

Halo Tora

Sunday, August 3

Bigelf

Anglagard

The Gift

Synaesthesia

Maschine

Synergy Stage

Friday, August 1

Thumpermonkey

Fuzzy Nautilus

Moheir

Saturday, August 2

The Fierce And The Dead

Trojan Horse

Unto Us

Triage

The Far Meadow

Guy Manning (short acoustic set)

Jack Arthurs (short acoustic set)

Matt Stevens (short acoustic set)

Sunday, August 3

KingBathMat

Francis Lickerish & Secret Green

Luna Rossa

I Am Your Autopilot

X Ray Quartet

A Formal Horse

Rat Face Lewey

Parallax Faction

Jack Daniels Stage

Friday, August 1

Also Eden

Red Letters

Stella+

Sunday, August 3

Aeon Zen

Jupiter Falls

Mr So & So

HekZ

Mothers’ Ruin

Babajack