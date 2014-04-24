Bigelf headline charity festival

Bigelf, Mostly Autumn, NoSound and The Enid have been named as headliners for a cancer charity festival sponsored by Prog.
Resonance takes place at The Bedford, Balham, London from July 31 until August 3 and also features Robert Webb, Lifesigns, John Mitchell, Henry Fool, Anglagard and many others.
The action takes place across three stages, with the Thursday and Friday being evening-only events, while the Saturday and Sunday are all-day extravaganzas.
Organiser Mike Morton of The Gift, who will also perform, says: “Resonance will raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support and also bring music without boundaries to young and old.
“From prog to electronica, metal to medieval minstrelry, many sonic jewels lie just outside the musical mainstream. Resonance will give them a platform – and donate all its profits to the charity.
“Enrich your ears whilst enriching others’ lives. Let your passion resonate throughout South London this summer.”
Morton and bandmate David Lloyd conceived the idea after they both lost family members to cancer. Morton says: “Resonance is partly a tribute to lost love ones – but it’s also a serious attempt to raise significant funds for charity. MacMillan are a wonderful organisation who help sufferers to live in dignity and with love. They are thoroughly behind the event.”
Resonance lineup
Prog Stage (sponsored by Prog)
Thursday, July 31
Mostly Autumn
Robert Webb
Kalamus
Friday, August 1
NoSound
Lifesigns
John Mitchell
Saturday, August 2
The Enid
Henry Fool
Anna Phoebe
The Tirith
Halo Tora
Sunday, August 3
Bigelf
Anglagard
The Gift
Synaesthesia
Maschine
Synergy Stage
Friday, August 1
Thumpermonkey
Fuzzy Nautilus
Moheir
Saturday, August 2
The Fierce And The Dead
Trojan Horse
Unto Us
Triage
The Far Meadow
Guy Manning (short acoustic set)
Jack Arthurs (short acoustic set)
Matt Stevens (short acoustic set)
Sunday, August 3
KingBathMat
Francis Lickerish & Secret Green
Luna Rossa
I Am Your Autopilot
X Ray Quartet
A Formal Horse
Rat Face Lewey
Parallax Faction
Jack Daniels Stage
Friday, August 1
Also Eden
Red Letters
Stella+
Sunday, August 3
Aeon Zen
Jupiter Falls
Mr So & So
HekZ
Mothers’ Ruin
Babajack