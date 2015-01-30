Big Country announce Best Of tour

Big Country have announced a widespread UK tour that starts next month and wraps up in December.

The band, who were fronted by Stuart Adamson until his death in 2001, have announced the new dates on the back of the success of their Steeltown 30th anniversary tour.

Big Country’s current lineup features Bruce Watson on vocals and guitar, Mark Brzezicki on drums, Jamie Watson on guitars and vocals and former Simple Minds member Derek Forbes on bass. They’re joined by singer Simon Hough.

Last year the band released remastered version of their albums The Seer, No Place Like Home and Peace In Our Time.

Big Country Best Of tour 2015

Feb 13: Wakefield Warehouse

Feb 14: Livingston Howden Park Centre

Feb 21: Stonehaven Town Hall

Mar 14: Frome Cheese & Grain Market Yard

Apr 10: Inverurie Thainstone Centre

May 01: Hertford Corn Exchange

May 08: Billingham The Forum

May 09: Chatam The Brittania

May 16: Fraserburgh Leisure centre

May 21: Reading Sub 89

May 23: Southampton The Engine Room

Jun 04: Sale Waterside Arts Centre

Jun 06: Bristol Let’s Rock Festival

Jun 20: Worthing Assembly Halls

Jun 27: Newcastle O2 Academy

Jul 11: Braemar Princess Royal & Duke of Fife

Jul 17: Grimsby Yardbirds Club

Jul 18: Derby Rock & Bike Fest

Jul 24: Aberdeen Stewart’s Hall

Jul 25: Dalgety Bay PKD Festival

Aug 29: Coalville Victoria Bikers Convention

Aug 30: Watchet Music Festival

Sep 24: Bristol The Fleece

Sep 25: Bilston The Robin

Sep 26: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Oct 02: Elgin Town Hall

Oct 03: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

Oct 09: London 229 Club

Oct 10: Oxford O2 Academy

Oct 16: Sheffield O2 Academy

Oct 17: Leeds The Brudenell

Oct 24: Kilmarnock The Palace Theatre

Nov 21: Kinross Loch Leven Community Campus

Nov 27: Brighton The Concorde

Nov 28: Cardiff The Globe

Dec 05: Motherwell Convert Hall

Dec 07: Wavendon The Stables

Dec 11: Clitheroe The Grand

Dec 12: Manchester The Academy