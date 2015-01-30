Big Country announce Best Of tour

Big Country have announced a widespread UK tour that starts next month and wraps up in December.
The band, who were fronted by Stuart Adamson until his death in 2001, have announced the new dates on the back of the success of their Steeltown 30th anniversary tour.
Big Country’s current lineup features Bruce Watson on vocals and guitar, Mark Brzezicki on drums, Jamie Watson on guitars and vocals and former Simple Minds member Derek Forbes on bass. They’re joined by singer Simon Hough.
Last year the band released remastered version of their albums The Seer, No Place Like Home and Peace In Our Time.
Big Country Best Of tour 2015
Feb 13: Wakefield Warehouse
Feb 14: Livingston Howden Park Centre
Feb 21: Stonehaven Town Hall
Mar 14: Frome Cheese & Grain Market Yard
Apr 10: Inverurie Thainstone Centre
May 01: Hertford Corn Exchange
May 08: Billingham The Forum
May 09: Chatam The Brittania
May 16: Fraserburgh Leisure centre
May 21: Reading Sub 89
May 23: Southampton The Engine Room
Jun 04: Sale Waterside Arts Centre
Jun 06: Bristol Let’s Rock Festival
Jun 20: Worthing Assembly Halls
Jun 27: Newcastle O2 Academy
Jul 11: Braemar Princess Royal & Duke of Fife
Jul 17: Grimsby Yardbirds Club
Jul 18: Derby Rock & Bike Fest
Jul 24: Aberdeen Stewart’s Hall
Jul 25: Dalgety Bay PKD Festival
Aug 29: Coalville Victoria Bikers Convention
Aug 30: Watchet Music Festival
Sep 24: Bristol The Fleece
Sep 25: Bilston The Robin
Sep 26: Leamington Spa The Assembly
Oct 02: Elgin Town Hall
Oct 03: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree
Oct 09: London 229 Club
Oct 10: Oxford O2 Academy
Oct 16: Sheffield O2 Academy
Oct 17: Leeds The Brudenell
Oct 24: Kilmarnock The Palace Theatre
Nov 21: Kinross Loch Leven Community Campus
Nov 27: Brighton The Concorde
Nov 28: Cardiff The Globe
Dec 05: Motherwell Convert Hall
Dec 07: Wavendon The Stables
Dec 11: Clitheroe The Grand
Dec 12: Manchester The Academy