Big Country reveal reissues

Big Country will release remastered and expanded versions of The Seer, No Place Like Home and Peace In Our Time next week.
The band, who were fronted by the late Stuart Adamson until his death in 2001, will reissue the three recordings on August 3.
Each album has been remastered and expanded to include B-sides, remixes, demos and previously unreleased tracks.
Adamson committed suicide in 2001 aged 43 but the band have continued, with their most recent release being 2013’s The Journey, featuring The Alarm’s Mike Peters on vocal duties. Peters has since left the band, with English singer Simon Hough now in place as permanent frontman.
Earlier this year, Classic Rock talked to the surviving members of Big Country about their music and the death of Adamson.
The band take to the road this month to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 2nd album, Steeltown.
Tour dates
Aug 08: Worthing Assemly Hall
Aug 09: Reepham Music Festival
Aug 10: Hideaway Music Festival, Buckinghamshire
Aug 24: Sunshine Music Festival, Upton Upon Severn
Aug 31: Weyfest, Tilford
Sep 27: Cornucopia Fest, Burton
Sep 28: Perth Concert hall
Oct 03: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Oct 04: Dundee Buskers
Oct 10: Colne Muni Theatre
Oct 11: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 17: Motherwell Concert Hall
Oct 18: Glenrothes Rothes Halls
Oct 20: Rotherham Civic Theatre
Oct 22: Bilston The Robin
Oct 23: Bristol The Fleece
Oct 24: Derby The Hairy Dog
Oct 25: Ipswich Cameo Hotel
Oct 30: Leamington Spa The Assembly
Oct 31: Manchester Academy 3
Nov 01: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 04: Corby The Core
Nov 08: Gloucester Guildhall
Nov 13: Telford Oakengates Theatre
Nov 15: Grantham Meres Leisure Centre
Nov 20: Lincoln Drill Hall
Nov 21: Neath Gwyn Hall
Nov 22: Norwich Epic Studios
Nov 27: Sailisbury City Hall
Nov 28: London Clapham Grand
Dec 05: Glasgow Classic Grand
Dec 06: Edinburgh University
Dec 11: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre
Dec 13: Montrose Town Hall
Dec 15: Milton Keynes The Stables