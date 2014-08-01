Big Country reveal reissues

Big Country will release remastered and expanded versions of The Seer, No Place Like Home and Peace In Our Time next week.

The band, who were fronted by the late Stuart Adamson until his death in 2001, will reissue the three recordings on August 3.

Each album has been remastered and expanded to include B-sides, remixes, demos and previously unreleased tracks.

Adamson committed suicide in 2001 aged 43 but the band have continued, with their most recent release being 2013’s The Journey, featuring The Alarm’s Mike Peters on vocal duties. Peters has since left the band, with English singer Simon Hough now in place as permanent frontman.

Earlier this year, Classic Rock talked to the surviving members of Big Country about their music and the death of Adamson.

The band take to the road this month to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 2nd album, Steeltown.

Tour dates

Aug 08: Worthing Assemly Hall

Aug 09: Reepham Music Festival

Aug 10: Hideaway Music Festival, Buckinghamshire

Aug 24: Sunshine Music Festival, Upton Upon Severn

Aug 31: Weyfest, Tilford

Sep 27: Cornucopia Fest, Burton

Sep 28: Perth Concert hall

Oct 03: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Oct 04: Dundee Buskers

Oct 10: Colne Muni Theatre

Oct 11: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 17: Motherwell Concert Hall

Oct 18: Glenrothes Rothes Halls

Oct 20: Rotherham Civic Theatre

Oct 22: Bilston The Robin

Oct 23: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 24: Derby The Hairy Dog

Oct 25: Ipswich Cameo Hotel

Oct 30: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Oct 31: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 01: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 04: Corby The Core

Nov 08: Gloucester Guildhall

Nov 13: Telford Oakengates Theatre

Nov 15: Grantham Meres Leisure Centre

Nov 20: Lincoln Drill Hall

Nov 21: Neath Gwyn Hall

Nov 22: Norwich Epic Studios

Nov 27: Sailisbury City Hall

Nov 28: London Clapham Grand

Dec 05: Glasgow Classic Grand

Dec 06: Edinburgh University

Dec 11: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

Dec 13: Montrose Town Hall

Dec 15: Milton Keynes The Stables