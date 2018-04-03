Big Boy Bloater's Pills video warns of the dangers of Big Pharma

Big Boy Bloater and the LiMiTs - Pills 1. Pills

2. Friday Night's Alright For Drinking

3. The Saturday Night Desperation Shuffle

4. Stop Stringing Me Along

5. Unnaturally Charming

6. Slackers Paradise

7. Mouse Organ

8. Oops Sorry (Gaffer Tape & Super Glue)

9. She Didn't Even Buy A Ticket

10. This Ain't Rufus

11. The Digital Number Of The Beast

12. A Life Full Of Debt Release date: June 15 2018



British blues outfit Big Boy Bloater & The LiMiTs have released a video for the title track of their upcoming album, Pills. The album is the follow-up to 2016's Luxury Hobo, and was produced by Adam Whalley, who has previously worked with the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry and Sheryl Crow.

The video for Pills was given a One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest-style theme, reflecting the pharmaceutical nature of the song.

"As is often my style the music and video may be light but they hide a dark message," says Bloater. In this case the influence the pharmaceutical industry and money men have, and how they are convincing people they are ill so they can sell them pills at incredibly inflated prices.

"I think the sinister side to it is the pharmaceutical companies want you to take these drugs and they want you to keep on thinking you’re ill so they can sell you tablets. It’s gonna get to the point where you’re taking anti-biotics for everything, eventually they won’t work and we’re all gonna die from a super flu.”

"When shooting the had a bunch of good friends who came to help out and they were just amazing! We also ended up blocked in by Police all day as they were raiding a near-by unit which was being used to grow marijuana. It was fun walking by the Police with big bags of pills!