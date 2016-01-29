Big Boy Bloater in Lego Swamp song video

Big Boy Bloater And The Limits have released a Lego video for their track It Came Outta The Swamp.

The promo was created by Big Boy Bloater himself and the track is lifted from the group’s upcoming album Luxury Hobo, released on February 26 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Bloater says: “About three years ago I was looking for something therapeutic to do that would just be me in a quiet room away from the noise and hassle of everyday life. Around the same time my dad cleared out his loft and a load of Lego I had as a kid appeared.

“I was instantly fired up to do some stop motion animation, especially as a lifelong Ray Harryhausen fan. I wrote this song about a year ago and not long after Lego released their swamp series so I knew this would have to be the video for it when the time came.

“It took me about a month to do but I could have taken a year, it was so much fun.”

Bloater previously made the track Robot Girlfriend available to stream.

