Big Boy Bloater releases Robot Girlfriend

Big Boy Bloater has released a free download of his track Robot Girlfriend.

Get your copy now in return for your email address.

It’s taken from upcoming album Luxury Hobo, featuring his band The Limits, to be launched on February 26 via Provogue.

The TeamRock Radio presenter reveals he was inspired after he was diagnosed with depression following a breakdown in 2013.

Bloater says: “The album centres around the idea that we’ve got all these great things, but we’re still pissed off and medicate ourselves to be normal.

“We’re all luxury hobos these days. We get to go here, there and everywhere – but no one has it the hard way now. We all have our luxuries. I think the whole album is about modern-day life and society.”

Luxury Hobo is available for pre-order now. Bloater presents The Blues Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio every Tuesday night.

Big Boy Bloater Luxury Hobo Tracklist