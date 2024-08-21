Big Big Train share new live video for Love Is The Light

UK prog rockers Big Big Train will release A Flare On The Lens on vinyl and Blu-ray in September

Big Big Train
UK prog rockers Big Big Train have shared a new live clip of Love Is The Light which you can watch below, an intensely personal song written by the band's new singer Alberto Bravin for the band's The Likes Of Us album.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming live release, A Flare On The Lens, through InsideOutMusic on September 13 on CD on Blu-ray and also as a double vinyl album.

 A Flare On The Lens was recorded at the band's show at London's Cadogan Hall during last year's tour throughout August and September, during which the band performed 17 shows over 21 days across nine countries in the UK and Europe.

"When I put forward Love Is The Light for The Likes Of Us studio album, I told the rest of the band that it was an intensely personal song about a challenging period in my life," explains Bravin. "I am so pleased about how the fans have embraced it and the way that it has connected with people – after all, the song’s message is universal."

"I knew we were onto something significant when Alberto first shared his demo of Love Is The Light with the rest of the band," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "The song just seems to keep evolving and it’s super cool to have the audience participate acapella every night. It was one of the real high points of the show."

A Flare On The Lens will be available as a limited edition 3CD+Blu-ray media book, with the concert film audio mixed in 5.1 surround sound and stereo. A gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl version is also available, which features a carefully selected range of material from the Cadogan Hall shows.

Pre-order A Flare On The Lens.

