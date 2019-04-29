Big Big Train release trailer for 'grand' online interview

Big Big Train have released a teaser trailer for a brand new online interview ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album Grand Tour, which is released through English Electric Recordings on May 17. In it the band lift the lid on their creative processes.

"We've got four great singers in the band," explains bassist Greg Spawton. "I did a bit of singing at some early shows, probably not a good idea. But as an observer I've learnt that the focus is on those four strong voices. And David will now write for those voices.

"With The Underfall Yard, well, I didn't even know David could write these big vocal arrangements, he was brought in as the lead singer. And then we're presented with these complex vocal arrangements."

You can watch the trailer, featuring Big Big Train's Greg Spawton and David Longdon, and band artist Sarah Ewing, below. And also the full 90 minute interview with Prog Magazine writer Nick Shilton.