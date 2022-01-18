Trending

Big Big Train release poignant live clip of Welcome To The Planet

By ( ) published

Welcome To The Planet features David Longdon's final filmed performance with Big Big Train

Big Big Train
(Image credit: Sophocles Alexiou)

Big Big Train have released a new live clip of the title track to their upcoming album Welcome To The Planet, which you can watch below.

The clip features the final filmed performance from singer David Longdon, who tragically passed away in November, performing the song acoustically with new singer/keyboard player Carly Bryant.

The new clip was filmed and recorded at All Saints' Church, Lydd, Kent on October 27, 2021. It was produced, directed and edited by Tim Sidwell for Toward Infinity with audio recorded and mixed by Rob Aubrey .

Big Big Train will be making an announcement next year about its future, including regarding the September 2022 shows that are scheduled to take place in the UK. 

The release of Welcome To The Planet will continue on January 28, six months after the band’s critically acclaimed top 40 album Common Ground.

Pre-order Welcome To The Planet.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.