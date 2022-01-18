Big Big Train release poignant live clip of Welcome To The Planet

Big Big Train have released a new live clip of the title track to their upcoming album Welcome To The Planet, which you can watch below.

The clip features the final filmed performance from singer David Longdon, who tragically passed away in November, performing the song acoustically with new singer/keyboard player Carly Bryant.

The new clip was filmed and recorded at All Saints' Church, Lydd, Kent on October 27, 2021. It was produced, directed and edited by Tim Sidwell for Toward Infinity with audio recorded and mixed by Rob Aubrey .

Big Big Train will be making an announcement next year about its future, including regarding the September 2022 shows that are scheduled to take place in the UK.

The release of Welcome To The Planet will continue on January 28, six months after the band’s critically acclaimed top 40 album Common Ground.

Pre-order Welcome To The Planet.

