Between The Buried And Me begin album no.8

Between The Buried And Me have confirmed that they’ve begun work on what will be their eighth studio album.

Bassist and keyboardist Dan Briggs posted a shot showing two drum kits on Twitter – and admits that he and Blake Richardson had trouble finding the studio.

He says: “When you and the drummer are searching pictures on Google Maps to find the secret studio address. Off to a good start.”

He also added another image of his keyboards and a laptop showing a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox with the caption: “When you’re comfortable enough with the new material that you can have the ball game on while you’re playing it.”

The band later updated their Instagram page with a shot from the studio.

The as-yet-untitled album will be the follow-up to 2015’s Coma Ecliptic, with Between The Buried And Me supporting the record with a live package which arrived in April this year.

It was recorded in 2016 during their set at San Diego’s Observatory North Park in California and was directed by Vince Edwards.

Briggs said: “The genesis of the Coma Ecliptic filming was based around capturing the look and feel of the show our lighting director Chris Hill produced for the full album set.

“It’s such an important record for us and our progression as a band and the visual representation captures the moods of our tragic tale so well.

“It’s the perfect way to wrap up the last two years – we’ve been living with this album day in and day out!”

Between The Buried And Me will head out on the North American Colors Ten Year Anniversary Tour next month. Find a full list of live dates below.

Sep 21: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Sep 22: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 23: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 24: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 26: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Sep 27: Cleveland Agora, OH

Sep 28: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Sep 29: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Oct 01: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Oct 02: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

Oct 03: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Oct 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 08: Pomona The Glass House Concert Hall, CA

Oct 10: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 12: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Oct 15: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Oct 17: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 18: St petersburg State Theatre, FL

Oct 19: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Oct 20: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 21: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Oct 22: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

