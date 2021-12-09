Big Big Train cancel all upcoming tour dates

Big Big Train have cancelled their upcoming tour dates in the wake of the tragic passing of singer David Longdon.

Ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for information on refunds. Prior to David’s death the band had been on the verge of announcing a North American tour consisting of over 20 shows in May and June 2022. This projected North American tour will also not be taking place.

The band will be making an announcement next year about its future, including regarding the September 2022 shows that are scheduled to take place in the UK. Ticket holders for these September shows are encouraged to retain their tickets for the time being pending that further announcement. No further comment will be made about the band’s future before next year.

At the same time, the band have released an animated video for their most recent single, Proper Jack Foster, which you can watch below.

"Work on the video by Swedish animator Love Andreas Gson Fagerstedt began before the untimely, tragic passing of Big Big Train’s singer David Longdon," the band state. "David's partner and the band have decided that the video should still be released to help to promote the forthcoming album to the fullest extent possible."

Proper Jack Froster is taken from the septet's upcoming album Welcome To The Planet, which is released through their English Electric Recordings label on January 28.