Big Big Train announce brand new album The Likes Of Us

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Likes Of Us, through InsideOut Music on March 1. It's the band's first release since singing with the prog-centric label earlier this year.

It's the septet's first album with Italian singer Alberto Bravin. The former PFM member joined the band in August last year, following the tragic death of former frontman David Longdon. You can watch the video for thre fiorst single from the new album, Oblivion, below.

"We are delighted to announce the release of The Likes Of Us," the band say. "After the events of the last few years, this is a particularly important album for us, both as a band and individually. We’re very proud of the new songs, which we recorded principally in a studio in Italy. Working together in one room brought additional inspiration, real energy and a clear sense of purpose. We’re thrilled with the results."

The new album was recorded at Urban Recording in Italy, a studio recommended by Bravin. Understandably it proved to be an emotional occasion for the band.

"There were some tears; I cried a few of my own,” recalls drummer Nick D’Virgilio. "There are many reasons to explain why we hadn’t worked that way in quite a while, but the process brought out the best in everybody."

"These were stories from our lives and we have a deep, personal connection with them,” qadds Greg Spawton. "If there was blood on the tracks, we did everything possible to let that sink into the music."

The Likes Of Us will be released on several different formats, including for the first time as Dolby Atmos mixed by The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, while the stereo mixes were undertaken by the band’s regular engineer Rob Aubrey together with Alberto Bravin. The Dolby Atmos mix will come as part of the Limited CD & Blu-ray Mediabook edition that also contains the album as 5.1 Surround Sound & 24-bit high-resolution stereo. The album will also be available as a Gatefold 180g 2LP (available in black, sky blue, olive green and orange formats), Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital Album.

The stunning artwork was created by the band’s longstanding collaborator Sarah Louise Ewing, with layouts by Steve Vantsis. Yoiu can view the artwork and tracklisitng below.

Big Big Train: The LIkes Of Us

1. Light Left In The Day

2. Oblivion

3. Beneath The Masts

4. Skates On

5. Miramare

6. Love Is The Light

7. Bookmarks

8. Last Eleven