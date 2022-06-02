Big Big Train announce book launch event for June

Big Big Train's Gregory Spawton and author Grant Moon will be in conversation with writer Jo Kendall

Big Big Train have announced a special launch event for their upcoming new book Big Big Train – Between The Lines: The Story Of A Rock Band, which has been written by Prog News Editor Grant Moon.

The event takes place at The Blue Lion Pub, Grays Inn Road in London on Saturday June 18, two days after the new book is published through Kingmaker Publishing on June 16. Big Big Train's Gregory Spawton and book author Grant Moon will be in conversation with Prog Associate Editor Jo Kendall, which will be followed by an audience Q+A.

The evening will also provide an exclusive opportunity to hear some music from David Longdon’s forthcoming posthumous solo album, about which a formal announcement is expected before the summer.

There are a limited number of free tickets available for the event on a first come first served basis. To get your ticket e-mail your name and address here.

