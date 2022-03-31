New authorised Big Big Train book to be published in June

A brand new, fully authorised book on UK prog rockers Big Big Train is to be published in June.

Big Big Train – Between The Lines: The Story Of A Rock Band will be published by Kingmaker Publishing on June 16 and has been written by Prog Magazine News Editor Grant Moon, who interviewed over 30 musicians and other individuals connected with Big Big Train and their story.

The new book documents the entire career of Big Big Train to date. From the band’s humble beginnings in Bournemouth on the UK’s south coast and its slow progress through the 1990s and endurance through the 2000s before charting the arrival into the band of drummer Nick D’Virgilio in 2007 and their breakthrough with 2009 album The Underfall Yard, their first with vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist David Longdon.

The book goes on to explore the band’s steady rise to greater commercial and critical success during the 2010s and concludes by bringing the band’s story fully up to date, detailing last year’s Common Ground and this year’s Welcome To The Planet albums and David Longdon’s tragic death in November last year.

Tony Banks of Genesis also provides significant insight into David Longdon’s audition to replace Phil Collins in the band.

Big Big Train – Between The Lines will be published as a 270-page, coffee table-style hardback book, with over 180 photographs and illustrations documenting the band’s career and the early lives of band members, many of which have never been previously published.

Pre-ordered copies will be signed by Big Big Train founder Gregory Spawton and author Grant Moon.

Pre-order Big Big Train – Between The Lines.