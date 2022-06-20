Biffy Clyro announce UK and Ireland arena tour, with Architects in support

Download 2022 headliners Biffy Clyro have announced a British/Irish arena tour.

The Kilmarnock trio are bringing Architects out in a supporting role for the trek, which kicks off in Leeds on November 5, and runs through to November 15 in Bournemouth.

"It's been way too long," the band say "We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it"

The dates are as follows:



Nov 5: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Nov 6: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Nov 8: 3Arena, Dublin, IRE

Nov 9: SSE Arena, Belfast

Nov 11: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Nov 12: The O2, London

Nov 14: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Nov 15: International Centre, Bournemouth

(Image credit: Live Nation / SJM / MCD / ITB)

Biffy frontman Simon Neil recently confessed that he had major anxiety about returning to live action in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"I couldn’t get my head into being Simon from Biffy," he admitted to Kerrang! "We anticipated it was going to be hard but the last two years have changed everyone in ways you can’t immediately see. I was close to just leaving [the tour] but realised if I didn’t get over that hurdle then, I might never be able to get back on a stage. That might sound melodramatic but it’s how I felt and it’s a conversation I had with the boys [bandmates Ben and James Johnston]."



"I had all sorts of fears but I just had to remember that I don’t need to always worry about my place in the world, or our place in the world; this is my life and I’m happy with it."