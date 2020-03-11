Biffy Clyro announce 2020 tour dates

Biffy Clyro have announced details of a 2020 tour, which will take place in the UK and mainland Europe.

The band will play 10 dates in the UK before moving on to France and wrapping up in Sweden. They will then go on to play three Australian dates in January 2021. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

The band will play throughout September, October and November in support of their upcoming studio album A Celebration Of Endings.

Vocalist Simon Neil says of the new album: "This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective.

"The title is about seeing the joy in things changing, rather than the sadness. Change means progression and evolution.

"You can retain everything you loved before, but let’s lose the bad shit. It’s about trying to take back control."

The new album is the follow-up to 2018’s MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London. It will be their first studio album since 2016’s Ellipsis. The band previously released A Celebration Of Endings' lead single, Instant History, earlier this month – you can hear it below.

(Image credit: Warner Records)

Sep 25: Aberdeen P&J Arena, UK

Sep 26: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 27: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Sep 29: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 30: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 01: London The O2, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 04: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 06: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct 07: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 11: Bournemouth BIC, UK

Oct 17: Paris Casino De, France

Oct 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 20: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 22: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 23: Berlin Mercedez Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 25: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Oct 26: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Oct 29: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Nov 01: Frankfurt Festhalle Harmonie, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 04: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric HALLE, Germany

Nov 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 07: Copenhagen Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 08: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 09: Stockholm Fallan, Sweden

2021

Jan 14: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Jan 15: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Jan 16: Melbourne Forum, Australia