Between The Buried And Me announce Euro tour

Between The Buried And Me

Between The Buried And Me have announced a European tour for this summer.

They’ll kick off the 12-date run of shows at Barcelona’s Be Prog! My Friend Festival, and then take to the road with Protest The Hero. And bassist Dan Briggs is excited about sharing the stage with French prog icons Magma at the Spanish event.

He says: “It’s pretty surreal that our summer trip will not only begin in Barcelona, but also playing alongside legendary prog artists including Magma.

“Looking forward to visiting some cities we’ve never been to before and watching baseball at odd hours while everyone else is recovering from their soccer matches.”

To mark the announcement, the North Carolina outfit have released a live video of their track The Ectopic Stroll. It was filmed at the Roxy Theater, Los Angeles. View it below.

The song originally featured on their most recent studio album – 2015’s Coma Ecliptic.

Between The Buried And Me 2016 European tour

Jul 02: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

Jul 03: Toulouse Connexion Live, France (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 04: Marseille Jas Rod, France (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 05: Lyon CCO, France (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 08: Milan Dissonance Festival, Italy

Jul 10: Nottingham Newark Showground, UK

Jul 11: Paris Divan Du Monde, France (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 12: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 13: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 14: Cologne Underground, Germany (with Protest the Hero)

Jul 15: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 16: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands (with Protest the Hero)