Beth Hart premieres live video for Delicious Surprise

Beth Hart has released a live video for her track Delicious Surprise exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s been taken from Hart’s new album Front And Center (Live From New York), which launched earlier this month via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group on a 2-disc DVD/CD set– with the footage filmed at The Big Apple’s Iridium Jazz Club.

Front And Center (Live From New York) comes 13 year’s after the release of Hart’s last live album, Live At Paradiso, and features a total of 22 tracks.

The video for Delicious Surprise has been released to coincide with Hart’s current UK tour, which will continue tonight with a performance at the Opera House in Blackpool.

She’ll then play dates in Hull, Reading and Portsmouth, before she takes to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 4. That’ll be followed by a set at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival the following day before she heads to mainland Europe.

Front And Center (Live From New York) is now available to but from Amazon.

Beth Hart 2018 tour dates

Apr 26: Blackpool Opera House, UK

Apr 27: Hull City Hall, UK

Apr 30: Reading Hexagon, UK

May 01: Portsmouth Guild Hall, UK

May 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 05: Cheltenham Jazz Festival, UK

May 10: Bochum Ruhr Congress, Germany

May 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 14: Paris Palais Des Congres, France

May 20: Dana Point Doheny Blues Festival, CA

Jul 05: Portland Waterfront Blues Festival, OR

Jul 07: Montreal Jazz Fest, QC

Jul 08: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON

Jul 11: Mont-Tremblant Festival International Du Blues, QC

Jul 13: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jul 15: Windsor Bluesfest, ON

Jul 17: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Jul 21: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jul 22: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Jul 25: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Jul 27: Albany The Palace Theatre, NY

Jul 28: Westbury The Space, NY

Jul 31: Asbury Park Paramount Theatre, NJ

Aug 02: Wilkes-Barre The FM Kirby Center, PA

Aug 04: Virginia Beach Sandler Center, VA

Aug 05: Charlotte Belk Theatre, NC

Aug 08: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Aug 10: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 11: Fort Luderdale Broward Center, FL

Nov 05: Madrid Teatro Nuevo Apolo, Spain

Nov 07: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Nov 11: Strasbourg Palis De La Musique Et Des Congres, France

Nov 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, France

Nov 15: St Germain En Laye Theatre Alexandre Dumas, France

Nov 17: Tours Le Vinci, France

Nov 19: Nantes Cite Des Congres, France

Nov 21: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, France

Nov 23: Lyon La Bourse Du Travail, France

Nov 25: Marseille Le Silo, France

Nov 26: Milan Teatro Dell’Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Dec 02: Belgrade Hala Sportova, Serbia

Dec 04: Sofia National palace Of Culture, Bulgaria

Dec 06: Kyiv October Palace, Ukraine