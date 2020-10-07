Best Prime Day vinyl deals 2020: Grab yourself some bargain wax

It's almost Amazon Prime Day – the annual extravaganza when you can treat yourself by grabbing a bargain or two. This year it takes place on 13 and 14 October.

If it’s the best Prime Day vinyl deals you’re after, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve scoured every inch of Amazon (on both sides of The Pond) and beyond in the hunt for some cracking deals – and we think we’ve found some absolute steals.

Yes, the format that quickly fell out of favour when CDs gatecrashed the party, but has bounced back in spectacular style over recent years – thanks in part to initiatives like the annual Record Store Day, which sees artists come up with creative ways of getting their music out there.

From older classics to new releases, musicians are fully behind the vinyl push, treating fans to limited pressings, remastered favourites, splattered vinyl in every shade imaginable, picture discs and more.

It really is a great time to get into collecting vinyl if you haven't taken the plunge yet – and there's no better time than Prime Day to get stuck in. And don't forget, we’ve also got guides to the best turntables, budget turntables, the loudest Bluetooth speakers, headphones for vinyl and more so you can make the most of your new stacks of wax.

Keep your eyes on Louder over the coming days for even more top Prime Day vinyl deals.

The latest Prime Day vinyl deals (UK)

Metallica S&M2: £65.94 , now £57.04

Metallica’s brand new live album has a 13% saving ahead of Prime Day - and that means more metal for yoour mooney which can never be a bad thing. One of 2020’s truly great albums. Grab it!View Deal

Def Leppard: Hits Vegas: £40.83 , now £32.05

Def Leppard’s smash hit 2019 residency at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas is documented in this new vinyl pressing. It’s out on October 16 but Amazon have cut the cost if you pre-order now. It's packed with 28 tracks, including acoustic rarities.View Deal

Motorhead Ace of Spades 40th anniversary: £153.99 , now £149.99

This new Motorhead deluxe box set celebrates the band's iconic Ace Of Spades album and is jam packed with extras including 42 previously unreleased tracks and a double album of b-sides, rare cuts and studio outtakes.View Deal

The latest Prime Day vinyl deals (US)

Metallica S&M2: $69.98 , now $61.97

Metallica's mighty S&M2 album is up there with the best metal albums of the year – and right now you can save yourself a few dollars on the release which features the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. A must have for rock fans and metal heads.View Deal

Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: $61.31 , now $41.99

Elton John’s seventh studio album has been remastered and presented on 180g heavyweight double vinyl. It a bona fide classic thanks to tracks including Bennie And The Jets, Candle In The Wind and, of course, the title track itself.View Deal