Cyber Monday turntable deals 2019: the best discounts on record players

The time has come: Cyber Monday 2019 is almost upon us.

For fans of wax, we're expecting plenty of great Cyber Monday vinyl deals to be had in the lead up to the main event, which has effectively already started.

But if you're looking to give your turntable an upgrade so you can hear all that vinyl in the fidelity it deserves, Cyber Monday could be the ideal opportunity to get your hands on a top notch new record player, too.

Perhaps you've been keeping an eye on one of the cut-price decks we recommend in our best budget turntables or best turntables guides? Or maybe you fancy dropping the needle (and a bit more cash) on something a little more upmarket? Whatever you’re after, chances are you'll find a deal of some sort among the labyrinth of Cyber Monday record player deals due to drop this year.

But all that choice can feel a little overwhelming. Well, that's where we come in. Our experts have done the hard work, and uncovered the best deals around.

Our top Cyber Monday turntable picks

Fluance RT81: $349.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Our sister site TechRadar was so impressed with this turntable they crowned it "easily the best starter turntable you can buy". They were also swayed by its "gorgeous design" and "convenient features", which they felt confident "take the headaches and stress out of setting up a turntable for the first time".View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60-XBT-BK: $149.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Now just $119.99 at Walmart, this fully automatic Bluetooth belt-drive stereo turntable would be a great addition to your music listening setup. The die-cast aluminium platter is a firm foundation for your wax and it sounds great to boot.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB: £249 £199 at Currys

This sleek turntable delivers a robust build, powerful direct drive with pitch control and USB interface – which makes it a good option for either mixing or home use.View Deal

ION Audio PRO500BT wireless turntable: was £349, now £230

It's analogue but it Bluetooths. It's for people who want to play their records AND rip those records to convert them to digital files. And, if you like, it can just be a plain old record player, plugged in to an amp and speakers and looking super cool.View Deal

Victrola VPRO-3100: $79.99 at Best Buy

Easy to use and connect and with great sound quality, this is a serious contender for those starting out. Includes software to digitise your vinyl collection.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP2X: £169 £129 at Currys

This nifty turntable is fully automatic, which makes handling precious wax all the less nerve-wracking. Good sound and a premium look and finish for a more-than-decent price.View Deal

Lenco L-3808 White: £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

This turntable allows you to go direct drive without splashing too much cash, and delivers excellent sound quality for a relatively small financial outlay. Ease of use makes this one a no-brainer.View Deal

Sony PS-LX300USB: £129 £99 at Currys

This USB turntable has the option for you to convert records to mp3. Includes built-in phono stage and USB output, you can plug it into any amp with standard phono inputs or directly into your computer.View Deal

Denon DP-400: £449 £249 at Currys

This turntable promises high quality playback, an auto-lift S-shape tonearm, built-in phono equaliser and a moving magnet cartridge included which means you can set up and get listening right out of the box.View Deal

Denon DP-450: £529.99 £399 at Currys

A slightly pricier sibling to the DP-400 above, this upgrade includes the option to digitise your record collection via USB. It also delivers great sound, looks tasty and has what the experts call an "audiophile build quality".View Deal

Pioneer DJ PLX-500 £299 £249 at Currys

According to the manufacturers, this turntable "adopts the exact layout of the club-standard PLX-1000", which they promise means "you'll find it easy to go from mixing for fun to playing for a packed dancefloor". Also no-doubt perfect for practicing those nu-metal scratching skills.View Deal

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday record player deals?

Deals will be everywhere across Cyber Monday weekend. We’d recommend heading straight for Amazon , Argos and Currys in the UK, and Amazon , Walmart and Best Buy if you live in the US. Traditionally they have been the best places to pick up a great record player Cyber Monday bargain.

If you can’t be bothered searching the swathes of deals online, this page is the one thing you should bookmark. We’ll have deal hunters working round the clock and posting their best discoveries right here. While you’re bookmarking, why not lock our Cyber Monday music deals page into your browser too?

A quick word of advice: if you come across an epic deal on a turntable, some rad headphones or a killer piece of vinyl, don’t sit on it for too long as these deals can often be stock- or time-limited. Most retailers have foolproof returns policies too, so you can always take a punt on a good deal and return it later.

What Cyber Monday record player deals can I expect?

Whichever record player you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on it somewhere around Cyber Monday.

If you’rehave a smaller budget in mind, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Sony PS-HX500, Rega Planar 1 and the Audio-Technica AT-LP3 , which all place highly in our best budget turntables guide. If you find any of these with even just a few pounds/dollars off, you’ll be laughing.

If you have a little more cash to splash, then Cyber Monday is definitely the time to treat yourself to a more upmarket deck. We’re hoping to see price drops on Rega's excellent Planar 3, plus the Technics SL-1500C and the Cambridge Audio Alva T. If we do, we’ll let you know right here, first.