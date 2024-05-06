What would it sound like if Black Sabbath recorded Dolly Parton’s Jolene? This Youtuber answers the question you never asked

A Youtuber has recorded Dolly Parton’s Jolene in the style of legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Moonic Productions – a studio and content creator based in Vantaa, Finland – uploaded the doom metal-esque take on Parton’s country classic last week.

Watch the video below.

Moonic is headed by musician and producer Otu Suurmunne, who’s previously covered Van Halen in the style of Slayer, AC/DC in the style of Pantera and Europe in the style of Metallica.

The studio’s creations often go viral, with the Jolene reimagination having scored more than 200,000 views in eight days.

Despite her being most known for country-pop tracks like Jolene and 9 To 5, Parton is an avid fan of rock and heavy music, as she explained to Classic Rock last year.

“My husband Carl is a big rock fan,” Parton told journalist Rob Hughes.

“I’ve heard so many of the great rock songs over the years, because that’s the only thing he ever plays. We’ve been together for fifty-nine years now, so you can imagine how embedded that is.”

Parton’s latest album, 2023’s Rockstar, was a tribute to the rock ’n’ roll genre and featured covers of such artists as Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Joan Jett and more.

Parton also collaborated with a host of rock musicians for the album, including ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

Halford previously sang Jolene with Parton at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

The Judas Priest frontman reflected on collaborating with the country mainstay in a 2024 Metal Hammer interview.

“Somehow, instinctively, I knew we were going to meet,” he said.

“I always tell the story of my mother’s grandmother, who was a clairvoyant, and I still think I’ve got a little of that in me, because something went, ‘You’re going to meet Dolly Parton.’

“Two or three days later, these emails come into the office, and Dolly’s reached out, asking, ‘Would you sing some lines on Jolene?’ You sit at home and go, ‘Oh my god, this is truly going to happen!’ Being a gay guy, ‘I’ve got nothing to wear!’ I know that she likes to sparkle and I like to sparkle, so what I wore on that night was apropos.”

Black Sabbath split in 2017 and singer Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring due to health issues, including Parkinson’s disease.

However, according to wife/manager Sharon, Osbourne is eyeing a return to the stage for two farewell shows in his hometown of Birmingham, UK.