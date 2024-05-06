Want to see Solstice at the 100 Club?

UK proggers Solstice will play London's legendary 100 Club on July 1 and the band are offering unique guest list spots to people who haven't seen them before but would like to see what all the fuss is about (and trust us, the band are well-worth seeing).

"Can you help us introduce the music of Solstice to some new ears," asks guitarist and band leader Andy Glass. "Bring a friend to The 100 Club who’s never seen us before and we’ll add them to the guest list.The gig's already about 2/3 sold but I'm on a mission to reach a wider audience."

There are 30 guest list places up for grabs for potential new fans of the band. All you need to do is e-mail the band with your name, ticket receipt and your guests’ name and Solstice will do the rest. First come, first served.

"If you’ve already purchased a ticket, thank you," adds Andy. You can watch a video teaser for the show below.

Get guest list spot.

Get tickets.