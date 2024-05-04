Watch new Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande smash his way through The Heretic Anthem back in 2021

Heavy metal’s worst-kept secret has finally been revealed. The cat is out of the see-through bag. Eloy Casagrande is the new drummer of Slipknot.

Des Moines’ loudest nine-man gang confirmed this week that the former Sepultura drummer has joined their ranks, ending months of speculation. And, although fans have made their grief over predecessor Jay Weinberg’s dismissal last November unavoidable, none can deny that Eloy deserves his spot among the nu metal titans. The footage below proves it, as well.

In 2021, three years before Eloy abruptly left Sepultura to join The Nine, the Brazilian sticksman uploaded a video of him covering 2001 Iowa rager The Heretic Anthem to Youtube. It’s almost needless to say for anyone who’s seen the drummer’s impassioned performances before, but he absolutely kills it.

Eloy brings both technicality and ferocity to the parts, stamping at the double bass drums’ pedals so quickly that it’ll make your calves hurt just by watching. All the while, the way he smashes the snare brings a neck-snapping groove to the cover. He hits so hard that you know he could do this even faster if he wanted to.

At time of publication, Eloy has only played two shows with Slipknot: a secret gig at a 300-capacity club in Pioneertown, California, followed by a headline slot at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. A great many of us still haven’t experienced his talents in Slipknot firsthand as a result. However, this short clip of him not only recreating a beloved Joey Jordison performance but adding his own flair on top makes the future look very, very promising.

If you want to catch Slipknot with Eloy behind the kit in the near future, see the band’s 2024 tour schedule below.

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.