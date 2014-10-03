Benighted reveal lineup change

French death metal outfit Benighted have confirmed the addition of bassist Pierre Arnoux and guitarist Emmanuel Dalle.

And with their lineup complete, they’ve warned fans to prepare for war as they work on their debut live recording.

The band say in a statement: “After having performed amazing gigs with them during the last months, we are very proud to welcome Pierre and Emmanuel as official and permanent members in Benighted.

“With our lineup finally stable again we are currently working on our first live album. It will be released on CD and DVD in 2015 – it was recorded at Sylak Open Air this summer. Prepare yourself for war!”

Benighted are currently playing shows across mainland Europe in support of seventh album Carnivore Sublime which launched in February via Season Of Mist. They released a promo for track Spit earlier this year, featuring singer Niklas Kvarforth of Swedish black metal outfit Shining.